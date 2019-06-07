JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics I Am Politically Smarter Than Saraki - Oshiomole - LINDA IKEJIS BLOG

Adams Oshiomole, the APC National Chairman, says Bukola Saraki's loss in the last general election, has proven that he, Oshiomole, is politically smarter, than Saraki.
Oshiomhole said this while fielding questions from state house correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari yesterday July 29th. The former Edo state governor said under his leadership as APC chairman, he successfully uprooted the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his cronies, politically, in Kwara


