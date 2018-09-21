The governor of Sokoto state and a front-line presidential aspirant of the PDP, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said that he is well-prepared to provide the 21st century and dynamic leadership that Nigeria and Nigerians deserve.
He disclosed this during his engagement with delegates....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2PVXmJZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
He disclosed this during his engagement with delegates....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2PVXmJZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]