Politics I am well-prepared to provide 21st century leadership in 2019 – Tambuwal – Naija.ng

#1
The governor of Sokoto state and a front-line presidential aspirant of the PDP, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said that he is well-prepared to provide the 21st century and dynamic leadership that Nigeria and Nigerians deserve.

He disclosed this during his engagement with delegates....



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2PVXmJZ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top