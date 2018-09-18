Entertainment I can never forget the day I met Davido – Mayorkun – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
DMW singer Mayorkun has mentioned that meeting Davido was a blessing to him and he does not think it will be quite easy for him to forget the day he met the African pop sensation.

Mayorkun, who met Davido after he uploaded a video of himself playing the piano to …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2y6G8mA

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top