Barely a week after Kemi Adeosun resigned her position as Minister of Finance following the discovery of the forgery of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, another minister has been found culpable of not having partaken in the NYSC scheme.Adebayo Shittu, Oyo State governorshop aspirant and Minister of Communication, has been accused of not serving in the scheme after graduating from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 1978.