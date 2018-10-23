Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has denied collecting bribe from any contractor as alleged by online medium Daily Nigerian.
Testifying before the committee on Friday, Ganduje, represented by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the video clips released by the publisher of Daily Nigerian was aimed at tarnishing his image politically.
Testifying before the committee on Friday, Ganduje, represented by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the video clips released by the publisher of Daily Nigerian was aimed at tarnishing his image politically.
Attachments
- 89 KB Views: 1