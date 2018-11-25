Entertainment I didn’t pay or lobby for awards – Actress Efe Irele – Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog

#1
When actress Efe Irele received this year’s City People Movie Awards Best Upcoming Actress and Best New Actress, it was widely rumored that she did not deserve to win and the organisers were alleged to have only given awards to entertainers who were willing to pay....



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2DHDU0I


-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top