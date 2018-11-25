When actress Efe Irele received this year’s City People Movie Awards Best Upcoming Actress and Best New Actress, it was widely rumored that she did not deserve to win and the organisers were alleged to have only given awards to entertainers who were willing to pay....
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2DHDU0I
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2DHDU0I
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]