Nigerian singer, songwriter David Adedeji Adeleke better known by his stage name Davido has revealed that despite them being under contract, that he has never collected money from any of his DMW artists.
According to him, he doesn’t need the money, and wants them to invest on themselves. “Fun fact …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2snXJmZ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to him, he doesn’t need the money, and wants them to invest on themselves. “Fun fact …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2snXJmZ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[111]