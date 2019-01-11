Entertainment I don’t collect money from my artists even though they are under contract – Davido – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nigerian singer, songwriter David Adedeji Adeleke better known by his stage name Davido has revealed that despite them being under contract, that he has never collected money from any of his DMW artists.

According to him, he doesn’t need the money, and wants them to invest on themselves. “Fun fact …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2snXJmZ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[111]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top