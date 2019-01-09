Featured Thread #1
President Muhamadu Buhari has assured that he will act on the lingering controversy surrounding the retirement of Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. Speaking exclusively to ThisDay/ Arise TV, Mr Buhari took responsibility for not changing his military and security chiefs since 2015. The president has come …
