Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics I Don't Want To Meet Someone As Lifeless As Buhari Again - President Trump - Financial Times

Featured Thread #1
Donald Trump will welcome Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House on Monday for what will be only the second one-on-one meeting the US president has held with an African leader since he took office last year.

The first meeting, with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April, ended with the US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter.

buhari-trump-jpg.167443


READ MORE HERE
 

Attachments

[431]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top