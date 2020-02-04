Metro I Earn 20k Daily, 600k In A Month As A Gokada Rider – Female Nigerian Student Reveals – 360Nobs.com

#1
A female Gokada rider has revealed the staggering amount she is potentially earning daily, working as a gokdada rider.

She was among the many Riders of Max and Gokada, motorbike hailing services, that steppped out to protest against the ban on okada in several parts of Lagos state....


gokada.JPG

Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/36VUsx9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top