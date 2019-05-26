Controversial media Personalty Kemi Olunloyo in a new video, has said she has forgiven Iyabo Ojo despite the ordeals she passed through, which were allegedly masterminded by the actress.
Taking to Instagram, the journalist mentioned that though it is hard to forgive and forget at the same …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2K68y7o
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Taking to Instagram, the journalist mentioned that though it is hard to forgive and forget at the same …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2K68y7o
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[87]