Entertainment I forgive Iyabo Ojo – Olunloyo: I don’t need your forgiveness, actress says – Laila’s Blog

#1
Controversial media Personalty Kemi Olunloyo in a new video, has said she has forgiven Iyabo Ojo despite the ordeals she passed through, which were allegedly masterminded by the actress.

Taking to Instagram, the journalist mentioned that though it is hard to forgive and forget at the same …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2K68y7o

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top