Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics I forwarded bill that will permit govt to raise VAT from 5 to 7.5 per cent to National Assembly – Buhari – Legit.ng

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari says the Finance Bill 2019 he forwarded to the National Assembly, when passed into law, will permit government to raise the country’s Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 to 7.5 per cent.

The Nigerian leader disclosed this when he presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the …

buhari news.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/33hAP0Z

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top