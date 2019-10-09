President Muhammadu Buhari says the Finance Bill 2019 he forwarded to the National Assembly, when passed into law, will permit government to raise the country’s Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 to 7.5 per cent.
The Nigerian leader disclosed this when he presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/33hAP0Z
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Nigerian leader disclosed this when he presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/33hAP0Z
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]