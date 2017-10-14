President Muhammadu Buhari Friday said that his government has been fair to the South East geo-political zone in terms of appointment which he said was evidenced in the allocation of four prominent ministerial positions to the zone. Buhari made this assertion when he met with the leaders of the South East led by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu which had in attendance the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nwodo, the governors and federal lawmakers from the area in a closed-door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He stated that 2nd Niger Bridge, the East-West Road and the Coastal rail project, were receiving utmost attention from his administration. The President also assured leaders from the zone that his administration will benefit them more from roads and coastal rail projects, which he said were of critical importance to the economy. “I gave south-east four substantive ministers in the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Investment, Science and Technology and Labour. “Seven states in the North got Ministers of State and of the two Ministries headed by your sons, I cannot take any decision on foreign policy and investments without their input.” He said he would soon visit states in the zone, adding, “I want to assure you that I came into government with a clear conscience and I will also leave with a clear conscience.” However, the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo told the President that the South East had remained marginalized by successive administrations, which he stated was the reason behind the recent agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. According to Nwodo, IPOB is a symptomatic consequence of the continuous marginalization of the south east over a long period of time. Nwodo also demanded urgent presidential interventions on the Enugu Airport, reticulation of the gas-pipelines in the South East and the standard gauge plan for railway construction. Commending the President’s remarkable achievements on security and the fight against corruption, Nwodo declared: “we are ready to work with you. We are determined to work with you. We know you are a decisive leader and we know God will continue to give you the wisdom to govern Nigeria.’’