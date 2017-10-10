Submit Post Advertise

Politics I Have Failed Benue Workers - Gov Samuel Ortom

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Samguine, Oct 10, 2017 at 8:24 AM. Views count: 19

  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says his government had failed in its responsibility of paying workers’ salaries.

    He admitted this in Markudi after meeting with national leaders of organised labour on Monday.

    “A worker deserves his wages, but the Benue government has not been able to fulfill that obligation. We have failed the workers in this regard,” Ortom said in Makurdi,

    He, however, said that factors responsible for the inability of the state government to pay salaries were beyond it.

    “Government is worried by its inability to pay workers and has constituted a Joint Technical Committee, comprising civil servants and government officials, to look into the issues surrounding the inability to pay salaries.

    “The committee will also work toward bringing down Benue’s high wage bill of N7.8 billion,” he said.

    National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, who also spoke to journalists after the meeting, said that the state government had made offers toward addressing the industrial action embarked upon by the state workers.

    Wabba advised government to plug loopholes that had pushed up the state’s wage bill which he said was “too high”.

    Wabba and Ortom, however, refused to disclose the offers made by the government.
     

    Samguine, Oct 10, 2017 at 8:24 AM
