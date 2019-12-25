Metro I Have No Feud With Buhari, God Designed My Detention – Dasuki Speaks After His Release – Naijaloaded

#1
The ex national security adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, has said he holds no grudge against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dasuki spoke during a radio interview with the Voice of America Hausa Service, shortly after he was released from the custody of the …

dasuki.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ZmscS5

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top