advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics I have nothing to fear, Saraki replies EFCC – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said he is innocent of the allegations of fraud levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He also said he is not engaged in any media war with the anti-graft agency. The EFCC had in May marked …

saraki.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XbB1vi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top