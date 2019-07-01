A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said he is innocent of the allegations of fraud levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He also said he is not engaged in any media war with the anti-graft agency. The EFCC had in May marked …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XbB1vi
Get More Nigeria Political News
He also said he is not engaged in any media war with the anti-graft agency. The EFCC had in May marked …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XbB1vi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]