Metro I Have Performed More Miracles Than Jesus Christ – Pastor Brags – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
A Popular Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Obinim, has revealed that he has performed more miracles than Jesus Christ and other prophets because his calling is different from all the aforementioned people.

Bishop Obinim who is the founder of International God’s Way Church made this declaration at one of the …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2KBqc4N

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top