Featured Thread #1
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has stated that he has sacked the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, from the party for anti-party activities.
Okorocha made this known in reaction to reports that he has been sacked by the National Working Committee …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2C6JUOZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Okorocha made this known in reaction to reports that he has been sacked by the National Working Committee …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2C6JUOZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[125]