Politics I have sacked Oshiomhole from APC for anti-party activities – Okorocha – Laila’s Blog

Featured Thread #1
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has stated that he has sacked the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, from the party for anti-party activities.

Okorocha made this known in reaction to reports that he has been sacked by the National Working Committee …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2C6JUOZ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[125]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top