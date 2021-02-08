In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- I Have What It Takes To Finish Off Boko Haram – Sunday Igboho – The Trent
- IGP Adamu set to sue the hell out of Sahara Reporters - Pm News
- Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, proposes for NIN to replace BVN - Linda Ikejis blog
- My Position As Minister Won’t Allow Me Make Comment On Herdsmen Crisis – Amaechi – Nairaland
- We Should Stop Playing Politics With Security – Lai Mohammed – Leadership Newspaper
- Fani-Kayode moves to dump PDP for APC – Legit.ng
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - I Have What It Takes To Finish Off Boko Haram – Sunday Igboho – The Trent
https://www.thetrentonline.com/finish-off-boko-haram-govt-support-sunday-igboho/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - IGP Adamu set to sue the hell out of Sahara Reporters - Pm News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/02/08/igp-adamu-set-to-sue-the-hell-out-of-sahara-reporters/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, proposes for NIN to replace BVN - Linda Ikejis blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/2/communications-minister-isa-pantami-proposes-for-nin-to-replace-bvn.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - My Position As Minister Won’t Allow Me Make Comment On Herdsmen Crisis – Amaechi – Nairaland
https://www.nairaland.com/6404316/amaechi-position-minister-wont-allow
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - We Should Stop Playing Politics With Security – Lai Mohammed – Leadership Newspaper
https://leadership.ng/we-should-stop-playing-politics-with-security-lai-mohammed/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Fani-Kayode moves to dump PDP for APC – Legit.ng
https://www.legit.ng/1401872-2023-fani-kayode-moves-dump-pdp-apc.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com