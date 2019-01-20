Entertainment I haven’t taken off my earrings since 2014 – Teddy A reveals – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
BBN’s Teddy A, reveals that he has not taken off his earrings since 2014 and despite his bad boy looks, he has never been harassed by the Police.

He made this known in a chat with Sunday Scoop, Teddy A said his tattoos are symbolic and he has about 15 …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2RZ5r5l

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top