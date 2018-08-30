Senator Godswill Akpabio has said he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help the Federal Government in the fight against corruption.The former Senate Minority Leader stated this after the APC national caucus meeting in Abuja, on Wednesday.Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Akpabio said: “I am joining APC to stabilise the government and to assist the government to create employment opportunities for Nigerians so that we can fight the twin brother to corruption, which is poverty.