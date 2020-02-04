I jumped into Lagos lagoon because my girlfriend dumped me - Rescued man - Instablog9ja
Fresh facts have emerged regarding the young man that attempted to commit suicide along the third mainland bridge in Lagos. The man has now been identified as 28-years-old Princewill David, a resident of Tajudeen Balogun street in Moshalash area of #Igando, #Lagos, where he trades in currency...
