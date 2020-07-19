I kidnapped to raise money for my baby's diapers –Suspect - New Telegraph
• Police used my pastor to arrest me –Gang member “I was the person who pressurised others to kidnap her. I was only looking for money to buy diapers for my baby. Now I feel very sad that I got only N70, 000 out of N6.8 million. “I was using…
