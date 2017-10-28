Submit Post Advertise

Metro I Killed my Uncle in Self Defence - Suspect

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by sandchi, Oct 28, 2017 at 4:12 PM.

    A young woman identified as Miss Tina Rebecca Sunday is currently in the custody of the police in Enugu State for the murder of her Uncle, Friday Matthew. The alleged crime took place at the home of both the victim and the suspect, where the latter lived with her uncle until his unfortunate demise.

    The suspect was arrested by the officers of the New Haven police station on the 26th of October, 2017, after she tried to escape from the crime scene.

    It has been reported that the suspect has described the incident as "accidental" as she had killed her uncle in order to avoid his attempts at sleeping with her and claimed that the victim who was 48 years of age, was had been trying to have carnal knowledge of her for a very long time.

    At the night of the incident, he entered into her room to force her into giving into him when he thought she had been asleep. In her confessional statement, the suspect was said to have kicked the victim in his genitals when he began to force her into giving up her virtue, but that did not stop him from trying to rape her. He got angry and started struggling with the suspect, when she got a hold of a stone and hit him over the head with it.

    “Really, it was not my intention to kill him as I never intended to do so although he has been disturbing me sexually,” Tina said.

    Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident and stated that the suspect, who was apprehended before she could leave Enugu was now cooperating with the police.

    In a statement to the press, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu said, “The suspect is now regretting her action and begging for forgiveness as she never intended to kill the uncle.”


    Courtesy: Punch News
     
    Oct 28, 2017 at 4:12 PM
