Nigerian transgender, Miss Sahhara has slammed an elderly American man who referred to her as a "dude"
Mr Eric had posted on her timeline asking, "How is it going dude" a word the Benue-born beauty queen didn’t like at all."Yeah a better looking ‘dude’ than your ugly cunt of a …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2XWA61Z
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Mr Eric had posted on her timeline asking, "How is it going dude" a word the Benue-born beauty queen didn’t like at all."Yeah a better looking ‘dude’ than your ugly cunt of a …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2XWA61Z
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]