Politics I look forward to a successful transition, says Atiku – TheCable

Featured Thread #1
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he looks forward to a successful transition. Atiku said this after voting at Ajiya 012 polling unit, Yola in Adamawa state. He was accompanied by some of his aides and Titi, his wife. When asked what his expectation …


Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2Xg36Tz
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[19]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top