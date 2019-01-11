President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed his absence at the ongoing presidential debate to his “hectic schedule”.
Of the five candidates who were supposed to partake in the exercise, Buhari was the only one who was absent at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, venue of the exercise.
https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-i-...ule-says-buhari/amp?__twitter_impression=true
Of the five candidates who were supposed to partake in the exercise, Buhari was the only one who was absent at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, venue of the exercise.
https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-i-...ule-says-buhari/amp?__twitter_impression=true