Dolapo, wife of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has revealed that she once worked in the slums in Lagos among area boys and prostitutes.
She spoke at a Anti-Substance-Abuse Programme in commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Abuja recently. At the …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2XJa7z1
Get More Nigeria Political News
She spoke at a Anti-Substance-Abuse Programme in commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Abuja recently. At the …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2XJa7z1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]