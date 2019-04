Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state says he only owes the state workers four months salaries. He said this following a claim by the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) that he owed the state workers between 8 to 38 months salary arrears.Kingsley Fanwo, spokesman of the…Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2J5aXia Get More Nigeria Political News