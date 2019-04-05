Walter Onnoghen, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), says some money paid into his account sometime in 2015 were gifts for his daughter’s wedding, and not bribe as alleged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In a petition filed before the National Judicial Council (NJC), at …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2I12MUf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a petition filed before the National Judicial Council (NJC), at …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2I12MUf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]