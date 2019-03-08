Weeks after our report about the alleged crash of actress Yvonne Jegede’s one year old marriage to Olakunle Abounce Fawole aka Abounce, the Nollywood veteran has now opened up about the crisis.The actress came clean in an interview with Pulse, saying she quit the marriage, three months after she got pregnant with her son. We had reported that the issue allegedly stemmed from the paternity of the child.“We started having issues before the birth of Xavier. I think I was about two to three months pregnant when the issues came. Immediately the issues came, there was never a dull moment, it just kept going up and up and it got worse and it got bad and today here we are,” Yvonne said.She added that when the issues became obvious and irredeemable she moved out of their matrimonial home after a mutual agreement.“Right now, we are not living together, and we are not living as husband and wife, we are not husband and wife anymore and I would say a mutual agreement to go our separate ways. It didn’t work out, it wasn’t working out,” she noted.However, the actress revealed that her marriage to Abounce was worth it for the months it lasted. She said the times they shared together as a couple were nice and sweet so she wouldn’t trample on those times.