Metro I raped her because she rejected me several times – Suspect

A 27-year-old man identified as Adam Kunle has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for reportedly raping a 38-year-old woman while she was sleeping.

The suspect disclosed that he was turned down several times by the lady he’d been admiring for quite some time. ....

