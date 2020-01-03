Entertainment I saved for three months to sponsor my trip –Nkechi Blessing – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed that it took her three months to save the money she used to sponsor a trip she took abroad.

She made this known after actress Tonto Dikeh exposed people who share pictures from their expensive vacations which some people see and …

nkechi.JPG

via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2vX7Kwr

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top