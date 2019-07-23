Just recently, Nigerian actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot, raised quite a bit of dust on social media after he called for the ban of foreign movies in the country.
Elliot explained that this should be done in order to grow the Nigerian film industry.....
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Ybkyrk
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Elliot explained that this should be done in order to grow the Nigerian film industry.....
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Ybkyrk
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 33.2 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]