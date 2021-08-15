Kayode Israel
I slept in the rain, without food for two days, says Niger Info Commissioner - New Telegraph
After a three-day stay with his abductors, the Niger State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Sani, has described his release as divine intervention. In this interview with DANIEL ATORI, he said he is proud that the state government did not pay the N500million ransom demanded by...
www.newtelegraphng.com