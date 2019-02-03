Politics I smell a rat – Fani Kayode reacts to Osinbajo’s aircraft crash – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani – Kayode has said that the helicopter crash that the vice president Yemi Osinbajo was involved in, on Saturday is suspicious.

Prof Osinbajo’s helicopter had crash landed in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday, but fortunately no injuries or fatalities were recorded …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2WF9JhB

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top