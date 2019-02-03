A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani – Kayode has said that the helicopter crash that the vice president Yemi Osinbajo was involved in, on Saturday is suspicious.
Prof Osinbajo’s helicopter had crash landed in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday, but fortunately no injuries or fatalities were recorded …
