advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro I spent only N1.2bn on funerals, not N2.3bn — Bauchi ex-gov – Vanguard News

#1
Former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, has said he only spent N1.2 billion on funeral materials and not N2.3 billion as alleged.

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar Speaking through Mukhtar Jibril, his media aide, the former governor said he inherited the practice of buying funeral materials from his predecessors …

bauchi.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2IQHiIL

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top