Former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, has said he only spent N1.2 billion on funeral materials and not N2.3 billion as alleged.
Gov. Mohammed Abubakar Speaking through Mukhtar Jibril, his media aide, the former governor said he inherited the practice of buying funeral materials from his predecessors …
