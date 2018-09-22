Ghanaian Pastor Ato Kessie through his spokesperson has disclosed that he is trusting God to get him back on track since his faith has not faltered after what happened to him.
The head pastor of the Dansoman District of …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2PXHEhv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The head pastor of the Dansoman District of …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2PXHEhv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[95]