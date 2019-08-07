Busola Dakolo has raised an alarm of being forced at gun point by the police to sign a letter countering her rape allegations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.
Timi Dakolo’s wife alleged that she was forced into a van by some armed men who ordered her to speak with their superior officer …
