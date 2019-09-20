Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi was crowned the first-ever player to win six Ballon d’Or trophy at a ceremony which took place in Paris on Monday night (Dec,2).
Before the event, Messi and his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo who both dominated the Ballon d’Or for a decade between 2008 and 2017, were on five each before the Barcelona superstar broke the tie yesterday.
