Veteran Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu has just shared his sad experience with SARS operatives in Lagos.
Narrating his ordeal, the rapper said, 'I was kidnapped by sars lastnight. Two mins away from my house, taken to lagos island and made to exhaust my atm allowance or i would be killed and no one would know'.
Not by armed robbers. But when u are robbed and they are armed fully, 5 ak-47's. Blows to the head and bundled into a vehicle.
