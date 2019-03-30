Beverly Naya who opened up on her own experience while shooting her new documentary ‘Skin’, disclosed that she was mocked and bullied for her dark skin.
The UK-born Nollywood actress who disclosed that her documentary which premieres on Sunday, March 31 would bring a new dimension to film production in Nollywood, revealed …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2uBG0cO
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The UK-born Nollywood actress who disclosed that her documentary which premieres on Sunday, March 31 would bring a new dimension to film production in Nollywood, revealed …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2uBG0cO
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]