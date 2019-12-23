Politics I was not elected to fight executive – Gbajabiamila – Legit.ng

#1
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the 9th National Assembly is irrevocably committed to protecting the interests of the people through diligent discharge of its legislative duties.

The speaker said this on Sunday in Lagos while speaking at the ”Gbaja 2019 End of the Year Grassroots Empowerment...

femi.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2PO64g3

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top