Politics I was offered ministerial appointments three times by Obasanjo, two times by Yar’Adua and I turned them down — Buba Galadinma – Vanguard News Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
Why I’m fighting Buhari Buhari’s relationship with my daughter.

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and perhaps the biggest critic of Buhari’s government in recent times in this encounter answers questions on why he attacks Buhari’s



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WVIsXV
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top