Featured Thread #1
Why I’m fighting Buhari Buhari’s relationship with my daughter.
Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and perhaps the biggest critic of Buhari’s government in recent times in this encounter answers questions on why he attacks Buhari’s
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WVIsXV
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and perhaps the biggest critic of Buhari’s government in recent times in this encounter answers questions on why he attacks Buhari’s
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WVIsXV
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]