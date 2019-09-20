Entertainment I was raped by a robber: Elvina Ibru - PM News

#1
Elvina Ibru: recounts the trauma of being raped by a robber
Nollywood actress, Elvina Ibru, on Monday said she would love to meet the robber who raped her in 2004. Ibru, who played the role of Mopelola in the blockbuster movie, “Lagos Bling” urged rape victims to speak out.

Elvina-Ibru-recounts-the-trauma-of-being-raped-by-a-robber-.jpg


read more
 
[22]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top