Elvina Ibru: recounts the trauma of being raped by a robber
Nollywood actress, Elvina Ibru, on Monday said she would love to meet the robber who raped her in 2004. Ibru, who played the role of Mopelola in the blockbuster movie, “Lagos Bling” urged rape victims to speak out.
read more
Nollywood actress, Elvina Ibru, on Monday said she would love to meet the robber who raped her in 2004. Ibru, who played the role of Mopelola in the blockbuster movie, “Lagos Bling” urged rape victims to speak out.
read more