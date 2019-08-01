Metro 'I was raped daily' - Woman rescued from illegal rehab centre in Kwara State opens up - LIB

A woman rescued, among 107 others, by the police in Kwara state from yet another horrible rehabilitation centre has spoken about how she was raped daily by the uncle of the operator of the centre.

The woman identified as Olaide Arikewuyo said she had spent five years in the centre and alleged that she had been sexually abused by the uncle of the owner of the facility.

