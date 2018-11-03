Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has claimed that he was suspended for refusing to release N975million to the Ministry of Health. Yusuf stated this on Friday when he appeared before the House of Representatives panel investigating his suspension. The NHIS governing board recently …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2RwE3HV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2RwE3HV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]