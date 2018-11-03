Politics I Was Suspended For Refusing To Release N975m – Embattled NHIS ES, Usman Yusuf – Nairaland

#1
Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has claimed that he was suspended for refusing to release N975million to the Ministry of Health. Yusuf stated this on Friday when he appeared before the House of Representatives panel investigating his suspension. The NHIS governing board recently …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2RwE3HV


Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top