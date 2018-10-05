Metro 'I Will Come After You And Yours' - Leke Adeboye Warns Daddy Freeze For Insulting His Mum - Linda Ikeji News

#1
Before now, Pastor Leke Adeboye and Daddy Freeze weren't best of friends and now, its gotten a bit messy.

Today, Daddy Freeze reacted to a sermon by Pastor Leke's 70-year old mum where she advised youths to seek the counsel of their pastors first before their parents when they decide they want to get married




READ MORE HERE

 
[14]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top