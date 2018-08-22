Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said on Tuesday said that all the ongoing capital projects will be completed and inaugurated before vacating office on October 16, 2018.
The governor made the promise while speaking at the 2018 edition of the Annual Udiroko Festival in …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2whqq6G
Get More Nigeria Political News
The governor made the promise while speaking at the 2018 edition of the Annual Udiroko Festival in …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2whqq6G
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]