I will contest Kogi governorship – Dino Melaye

A senator, Dino Melaye, has confirmed recent reports claiming he is poised to contest the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

Mr Melaye, currently representing Kogi West Senatorial District, was reported late Saturday to be eyeing the position. According to Punch newspaper, the senator made his intention …



